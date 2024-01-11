Scarborough and Whitby MP rejects criticism over vote against Labour's proposal to ‘rescue NHS dentistry’

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby has been criticised for not supporting an opposition proposal for more urgent dentistry appointments.

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby has criticised Sir Robert Goodwill for “failing” to support a motion to “rescue NHS dentistry” earlier this week “despite local patients finding it impossible to see a dentist”.

But the Conservative MP dismissed the criticism from Labour’s Alison Hume, stating that it was “not legislation seeking to reform the NHS dentistry model but an opposition day debate that was drafted to be critical of the Government”.

He added: “Of course, I voted against it.”

The Labour Party had proposed 700,000 more urgent dentistry appointments as well as incentives to recruit dentists to the areas most in need and a reform of the NHS dental contract “so everyone who needs a dentist can get one”.

The party said it would fund the plan by abolishing the non-dom tax status “which allows wealthy people who live and work in Britain to pay their taxes overseas”.

“The collapse of NHS dentistry has left millions of patients unable to get an appointment when they need one,” said Ms Hume.

“Analysis of patient survey data suggests that last year, 4.75m people were either told there were no appointments available or the practice wasn’t taking on new patients, when they last tried to book an appointment,” she added.

Mr Goodwill said that the Government had tabled an amendment that he “voted for and Labour voted against.”

The Government amendment noted the impact of a “once-in-a-generation pandemic on NHS dental services” and welcomed the publication of “the Long Term Workforce Plan which committed to expanding dental training places by 40 per cent”.

Mr Goodwill added: “This problem is nothing new.

"Under the Blair Government, we had hundreds of people queuing around the block in Scarborough to try to register with a new practice that didn’t in the end materialise.

“Dentists are all private and many have chosen to concentrate on more lucrative private work – there are thousands of NHS units of dental activity available but dentists are not using them.”

He said that “the problem is with new patients getting registered”.

“Many people take out a dental plan to help them spread the cost, in the same way that most people now have pet insurance.

"It is also a good idea to shop around private dentists as charges do vary and, of course, NHS dentistry is not free,” the Conservative MP added.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health and social care secretary said: “Patients in Scarborough and Whitby are finding it impossible to see a dentist, with some having to resort to DIY dentistry.