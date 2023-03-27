Scarborough and Whitby MP says shellfish deaths turned into ‘political campaign against the Freeport’

Protesters in Whitby in February

Sir Robert Goodwill, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby has said there is a 99 percent chance that shellfish deaths on the Yorkshire and North East coast have not been caused by dredging.

Speaking at a meeting of the Area Constituency Committee on Friday, March 24, Mr Goodwill said: “Two of my Labour colleagues seem to be ignoring the evidence and this seems to be turning into a political campaign against the Freeport.”

Local fishermen have said that their livelihoods are at risk due to significantly reduced catches which they blame on dredging in the Tees, and have called on the Government for further testing.

Protesters say dredging may be responsible for shellfish deaths

In February, fishermen, business owners and environmental activists staged a major demonstration in Whitby to raise awareness of the thousands of dead shellfish that have been washing up since 2021.

Mr Goodwill, who is also chair of the Environment, Food, Rural Affairs Committee in parliament, said he agreed with the findings of the independent crustacean mortality expert panel, commissioned by the Government, and said that a “novel pathogen” is to blame and added that “pyridine levels found in crabs were not likely to be the cause”.

However, councillors at the meeting disagreed with the findings of the report and rejected the suggestion that the issue of shellfish deaths was being used for party political purposes.

Conservative County Cllr David Chance said: “I’m not criticising the scientists at all but what I’m seeing is extremely worrying”.

Cllr David Chance

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned for the fishermen but I’m not against the Freeport.”

He added: “Our fishermen have a major problem from Hartlepool down the coast… and half of the boats have been sold already.”

Labour County Cllr Neil Swannick refuted the suggestion that he was accusing the scientists of lying and said he was holding to account the secretary of state for the environment, Thérèse Coffey, who has said that “no further analysis will be undertaken by the Government”.

Cllr Swannick added: “This is not a [party] political issue and to portray it as such is a smokescreen.”

Whitby and Scarborough MP Sir Robert Goodwill

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, Sir Robert Goodwill, MP, said: “There is no doubt whatsoever that due to the longevity of crab and lobster, this mortality event will have implications for years to come as the stocks rebuild.”

Many councillors and activists have also made calls for the Government to provide financial support to those affected by the shellfish deaths, but in February, Ms Coffey, the secretary of state, said there was “no question” of specific financial assistance being made available.

However, Mr Goodwill, told the LDRS that “the Government has been asked to look at whether compensation or some sort of help could be given”.

Asked whether the Government should make financial assistance available to the fishermen, he said: “We’ve made the point that the Government should look at it and there seems to be a good case for giving some support.”

Alison Hume, who was recently selected by the Labour Party to stand in Scarborough and Whitby at the next election, has said that dredging is likely to blame and has also called for compensation to be given to those affected by the die-offs.

Ms Hume said: “It is shocking that Ms Coffey has decided the government will take no further action and in addition is refusing to compensate commercial fishers or provide targeted support for other businesses who are directly affected.