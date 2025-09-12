Scarborough and Whitby MP slams ‘farcical’ transport links to coastal areas as she calls for more regular rail service

Scarborough is “stuck in the slow lane” due to regional transport inequality, according to its local MP.

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has said that “opportunity and growth are being choked off” in Scarborough because of poor transport links.

​Residents, politicians, charities and employers have been calling for the number of services between York and Scarborough to be doubled for several years.

​However, David Skaith, the county’s elected mayor, has said that making the current hourly service into a half-hourly service is unlikely to happen until December 2028.

Alison Hume MP speaking in the House of Commons

​TransPennine Express, which operates the York-Scarborough service, has said this is due to a shortage of drivers.

​Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Hume said: “We have businesses in Scarborough and nearby Seamer that are looking to attract more employees, but with such an irregular service, these opportunities are simply out of reach for many people.

“We have enough platforms and enough demand for a more regular rail service.”

​In the parliamentary debate on regional transport inequality on Thursday, September 11, she stated: “We need a twice-hourly service.

A train arrives at Scarborough Railway Station

“This proposal is backed by York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, local businesses, my constituents, and Lord Blunkett, who listed the service increase as one of his rail priorities in his report, ‘Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail’, published this year.

​“Scarborough’s wonderful Stephen Joseph Theatre has supported calls for a twice-hourly service, stating that audience members leave performances early to catch their train. Rather like its latest production, ‘Noises Off’, this is a farce.”

​Responding on behalf of the Government was Simon Lightwood MP, the Minister for Local Transport.

​Ms Hume asked whether the “minister could address the issue of train drivers in his closing remarks, and say whether he is exploring new ways to ensure that the local need for drivers is met”.

​The minister did not respond directly to the issue of drivers, but told the House: “Poor transport has deepened divides, isolated communities and eroded quality of life, all while stifling growth, hindering productivity and deterring investment.

​“In my own region, Leeds is one of the largest European cities without a mass transit system. We are shamefully behind the curve, with people and businesses suffering as a result – but it does not have to be that way.”

He added: “Later this year, we will set out that vision in our integrated national transport strategy.

“We will champion transport that is designed, built and run with people in mind, recognising that different places face different challenges and need different ways to solve them.”