Scarborough and Whitby MP votes against final draft of benefits reform bill
The controversial and watered-down benefits bill could become law by the autumn, despite a rebellion by 47 Labour MPs including Scarborough and Whitby’s MP Alison Hume and York Central representative Rachael Maskell.
Ms Hume backed a further amendment to the bill which would have seen people with fluctuating medical conditions receive the existing rate of Universal Credit, rather than the reduced rate applied to new claimants.
Speaking in Parliament, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby said: “I have walked in the shoes of families in my constituency bringing up children with special educational needs and disabilities.
“For decades, my son and I have been caught up in the endless cycle of assessments, mandatory reconsiderations and tribunals.
"That is a situation familiar to many who have turned to the DWP for help to manage life with a disability or disabilities.”
MPs approved the bill by 336 votes to 242 in the final vote.
Earlier this month, the coastal representative backed a reading of the bill after winning a “key concession”, but opposed the final legislation.
Ms Hume highlighted how “many disabled people who are turned down for PIP rely on the health element of universal credit”.
She told the HoC: “Many of my constituents have fluctuating conditions, such as MS, ME and mental health conditions.
“The reality of their conditions means that during periods of remission, they return to employment.
“However, once their condition deteriorates, they return to universal credit. If that happens, with this Bill they would return on a lower level than before, down to just £50 a week.”
