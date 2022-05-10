Scarborough and Whitby Towns Deal cash totalling £37.3m approved by Government

The investment will see Scarborough receive £20.2m, while £17.1m will go to Whitby.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed its decision in an email to Scarborough Borough Council received on Monday afternoon.

The announcement is a significant milestone in the council’s plans to build a better borough for local communities and help deliver long-term economic growth in both towns.

£20.2m Towns Deal cash is on its way to Scarborough.

The ten projects cover key themes such as skills and enterprise, cultural activities, the environment, connectivity, well-being and sustainability.

They are designed to deliver better outcomes for residents and businesses by making town centres more vibrant and alive while building on the cultural heritage for which the borough is famous.

Making best use of emerging green technologies are at the heart of the projects while there is also a strong focus on access to new skills and training that will help communities to thrive.

Now that the businesses cases have been approved, and the funding confirmed, work will begin in earnest to bring the schemes to fruition.

£17.1m Towns Deal cash is on its way to Whitby.

This will involve consultation and planning applications.

The Government invited bids as part of its Towns Fund programme in 2020 and confirmed in March last year that Whitby and Scarborough had been successful.

While Filey was not part of the Towns Fund process, the council continues to work with Filey Town Council and stakeholders to develop an investment plan for the town.

Leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said: “Confirmation that the businesses cases have been approved and the funds released is a hugely welcome development.

“We will be able to create a lasting legacy of improved prosperity for residents of the borough.

“Our blueprint master plans for Whitby and Scarborough will see the two towns transformed as we create new opportunities for local people and businesses.

"It has been made possible by close working with our partner organisations, the Town Deal boards for Whitby and Scarborough, local businesses and the wider community.”

Cllr Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, said: “A lot of effort as gone into preparing the ten businesses cases.

"Their approval is testament to the quality of the submissions to make a clear case for our planned investment in the borough.

“We can now move ahead with our exciting proposals for Whitby and Scarborough town centres, our green agenda and cultural, economic and leisure regeneration.

“The projects mean long-term improvements which will benefit residents, businesses and visitors for years to come.”

The 10 projects

Scarborough

Fablab Plus

Scarborough Fair

Scarborough Harbour West Pier regeneration

Scarborough local cycling and walking infrastructure (Cinder Track improvements)

Scarborough nature tourism (Wild Eye)

Scarborough Station Gateway

Whitby

Broomfields Farm net zero living

Whitby Old Town Hall and Market Place

Pedestrianisation of Whitby Swing Bridge and harbourside public realm improvements