Scarborough anti-fracking campaigners raise more than £1,000 for ‘fighting fund’
Frack Free Scarborough said it was raising a “fighting fund” to oppose plans by Europa Oil & Gas to drill a gas well at Burniston, north of Scarborough which has attracted considerable opposition from locals.
The fund currently stands at £1,340.
However, the company has said that if its planning application for a “proppant squeeze” or hydraulic fracking project is approved, the “small volume” of the scheme means that “no-one’s going to notice”.
Europa has also said there would be local economic benefits from employment and investment if the project is considered economically viable for the company and allowed to proceed.
Last week, it held a drop-in session at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall which it said was aimed at engaging with the community and answering questions.
More than 100 residents as well as activists from across the country travelled to the meeting to protest against the plan which many residents have said would negatively affect the area.
Frack Free Scarborough has set a fundraising goal of £5,000 to “help local campaigners”.
In its appeal, the group said: “While Egdon and Europa have legal teams and PR experts at their disposal, our campaign is founded on the goodwill of the local community.
“Your money will pay for experts to help us fight our case, transport speakers and campaigners, hire rooms, print placards, leaflets, and banners, and pay other day-to-day campaign expenses.
“A win at Burniston will add to recent victories at Horse Hill and the Whitehaven coal mine, boosting momentum for the wider campaign for a sustainable planet.”
The CEO of Europa, William Holland, said that a planning application will be submitted in November and if successful, the project would be “positive from an economic standpoint, a job standpoint, and more importantly from an environment and emissions standpoint – we’re going to lower emissions by developing our domestic gas”.
Frack Free Scarborough said: “We’re in a climate crisis – exploring for fossil fuels by conventional means or fracking is incompatible with the urgent action needed to tackle climate change”.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/no-scarborough-gas-field-europa-go-home for the campaign fundraiser.
