News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Scarborough Athletic FC applies for Victory Bar fan zone premises licence

Scarborough Athletic FC has applied for a premises licence for its new fan zone at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST

Scarborough Athletic FC Society Ltd has submitted an application for a premises licence for its Victory Bar at the fan zone of its Flamingo Land Stadium.

The club’s application is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol and screening of films, both of which are proposed to be permitted from 10am until 11pm seven days a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application also proposes opening hours from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The Flamingo Land Stadium in ScarboroughThe Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough
The Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough
Most Popular

In January, Scarborough Council’s cabinet gave its approval for the creation of a new fan zone and the construction of perimeter fencing to improve security at the ground.

Cabinet members were advised that the proposed fan zone with bar and amenities would “improve the fan experience on match days” whilst enabling the multi-use games area – where the current temporary bar was located – to be returned to sporting use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the meeting in January, Cllr Jim Grieve, the cabinet member for quality of life, advised that he and council officers were involved in “ongoing discussions with the club” to identify ways to mitigate the adverse impact of high visitor numbers to the ground on residents’ parking.

This included considering the creation of additional parking on sites near the ground and the cabinet welcomed the “growing success of the football club and the report’s recommendations”.

Any representations regarding the licensing application can be sent in writing to Scarborough Licensing Services at the Town Hall or via email at [email protected].

The deadline for representations is Saturday, April 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Councillors approve plan for new fan zone at Scarborough FC stadium
Related topics:Flamingo Land StadiumScarborough CouncilTown Hall