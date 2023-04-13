Scarborough Athletic FC applies for Victory Bar fan zone premises licence

Scarborough Athletic FC Society Ltd has submitted an application for a premises licence for its Victory Bar at the fan zone of its Flamingo Land Stadium.

The club’s application is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol and screening of films, both of which are proposed to be permitted from 10am until 11pm seven days a week.

The application also proposes opening hours from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough

In January, Scarborough Council’s cabinet gave its approval for the creation of a new fan zone and the construction of perimeter fencing to improve security at the ground.

Cabinet members were advised that the proposed fan zone with bar and amenities would “improve the fan experience on match days” whilst enabling the multi-use games area – where the current temporary bar was located – to be returned to sporting use.

At the meeting in January, Cllr Jim Grieve, the cabinet member for quality of life, advised that he and council officers were involved in “ongoing discussions with the club” to identify ways to mitigate the adverse impact of high visitor numbers to the ground on residents’ parking.

This included considering the creation of additional parking on sites near the ground and the cabinet welcomed the “growing success of the football club and the report’s recommendations”.

Any representations regarding the licensing application can be sent in writing to Scarborough Licensing Services at the Town Hall or via email at [email protected].

The deadline for representations is Saturday, April 15.

