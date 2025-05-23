Scarborough Athletic Football Club announces approval of ground share agreement following pitch repair issues

Scarborough Athletic Football Club has announced that its proposed ground share agreement with Bridlington Town AFC has been formally approved.

Formal approval of the ground share agreement by both the National League and the Northern Premier League comes after North Yorkshire Council revealed that planned repairs to the pitch at Scarborough Sports Village would not be completed in time for the season.

SAFC thanked both parties for their cooperation and also said it would “place on record our huge gratitude to chairman Dan Rogers, CEO Gavin Branton and everyone at Bridlington Town for their fantastic help and support in making this possible”.

The announcement comes just days after NYC’s executive member for culture and housing, Coun Simon Myers, told a full meeting of the authority “there are positive signs”.

NYC had been planning to replace the surface with an upgraded version at the end of the current season but a survey had identified “serious structural issues, including a defective drainage system installed when the facility was first constructed”.

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said she was “delighted” by the announcement.

She added: “Of course, the most important thing is making sure SAFC can return to the town as quickly as possible, after being forced to move temporarily through no fault of their own due to problems with the pitch at Scarborough Sports Village.”

SAFC’s board of directors said on Friday (May 23) afternoon, that the club’s “next challenge is to get the Mounting Systems Stadium step two compliant by the end of July”.

The board said it was working closely with the Football Foundation to identify and progress the work needed to meet ground grading requirements:

“We are pleased to inform you that we have a plan in place to ensure this is completed within the required timescale and that some of the physical work will commence in the coming week.”

To help “promote ongoing dialogue” the club plans to hold an open meeting because “there is much more to consider and supporters and stakeholders may wish to seek clarity on other matters associated with our current situation”.

The meeting is set to take place at 7pm on Wednesday, June 4 in the marquee at Scarborough Cricket Club, with doors and bar open from 6pm.

“We would encourage attendance from anyone with interest in our football club,” the board added.