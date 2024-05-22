Scarborough bed and breakfast converted into holiday lets with three-storey extension
Alexander Innes’ application to convert the B&B at North Marine Road into four holiday lets was approved by North Yorkshire Council.
The listed building is located in Scarborough’s conservation area in an established residential area.
The property, which is also close to Scarborough Cricket Ground and the Hollywood Plaza Cinema, will have a three-storey extension built at the rear as part of the conversion.
The extensions will include roof terraces on the first and second floors as well as glass balustrades and will also involve a dormer window replacement with a Juliet balcony.
The works will be “completely obscured to the front on North Marine Road by the host building and surrounding built terrace,” according to a council report.
No objections were raised by the Highway Authority or the authority’s environmental health regulators.
However, the council’s environmental health department noted that the room sizes fall well below the Nationally Described Space Standards and recommended a condition restricting the use exclusively to holiday purposes.
Planning officers agreed and added a condition restricting the occupancy of the building to holiday visitors.
The health department also recommended the implementation of a noise management to protect the amenity of nearby residents.
But planners disagreed and said the scale of the proposal “does not warrant such a condition” because the level of disturbance was unlikely to exceed “an unreasonable level commonly expected from four typical residential flats”.
The council said the proposal would “not result in undue harm on the residential amenities of neighbouring properties” and was approved subject to conditions.