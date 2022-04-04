Scarborough Borough Council by-election for Whitby's Mayfield Ward: see who won the seat and how many voted
John Nock has been elected as a councillor to the Mayfield ward of Scarborough Borough Council in a by-election last Thursday.
By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 4th April 2022, 10:38 am
The detailed results are:
Gerald Dennett, Labour Party – 142 votes
Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party – 53 votes
John Nock, The Conservative and Unionist Party – 268 (elected)
Linda Wild, Independent – 122
The Mayfield ward covers part of Whitby and Ruswarp.
The turnout for the by-election was 16.15%.