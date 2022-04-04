Scarborough Borough Council by-election for Whitby's Mayfield Ward: see who won the seat and how many voted

John Nock has been elected as a councillor to the Mayfield ward of Scarborough Borough Council in a by-election last Thursday.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 4th April 2022, 10:38 am

The detailed results are:

 Gerald Dennett, Labour Party – 142 votes

 Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party – 53 votes

 John Nock, The Conservative and Unionist Party – 268 (elected)

 Linda Wild, Independent – 122

The Mayfield ward covers part of Whitby and Ruswarp.

The turnout for the by-election was 16.15%.

