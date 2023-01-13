Scarborough Borough publishes draft of Local Plan - here's your chance to comment

The consultation starts today (January 13) and ends on Friday 24 February.

The plan covers policies and development allocations within the existing borough of Scarborough boundary, excluding the North York Moors National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Local Plan review will not progress beyond April 1 due to the creation of the single North Yorkshire Council in the local govenment reorganisation, views of the public and comments on the draft will be used to inform a Local Plan for the new council that will cover all of North Yorkshire.

Scenic shot looking across Whitby harbour and out towards Sandsend and Kettleness. picture: Duncan Atkins

For this reason, public feedback remains very important.

You can visit scarborough.gov.uk/consultation to see the draft plan and supporting documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copies are also available at local libraries, Scarborough Customer First, Whitby harbour office and Filey Evron Centre.

The council’s planning colleagues will be available at the drop-in sessions below for anyone who would like to look at the plan, give feedback and ask questions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough's popular seafront. picture: Richard Ponter

- Thursday January 26, 2pm to 7pm – Filey Evron Centre (Rooms 21/22)

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Thursday February 2, 3pm to 7.30pm – Whitby Coliseum (Hopkinson Suite)

- Thursday February 9, 3.30pm to 7.30pm – The Street, Scarborough (Studio 2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also offering online engagement sessions via Microsoft Teams or Zoom, or phone sessions, on Thursday January 19 and Thursday February 16.