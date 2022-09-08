At a special meeting of the licensing committee on September 1, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans that were described as a “fair fare increase” by the chair of the committee, Cllr Stewart Campbell.

The decision will see fares in the borough rise between 17 and 30 per cent, with the Taxi Association and councillors citing the rising cost of fuel and living.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jane Mortimer, vice-chair of the committee, said: “This is the best time for considering it as the cost of living has gone up exponentially and the cost of diesel has just rocketed.

Councillors heard that there is a shortage of taxi drivers available across Scarborough borough.

She added: “This seems to me to be a fair balance between [drivers and passengers] and I think this is something we’ll need to review again.

“As long as we’re fair to both sides and ensure we have hackney carriages at night, if this will enable that to happen, then this is a good balance between the two and I propose we accept that.”

The committee approved the Scarborough and District Taxi Association’s request for a 17 per cent increase for a two-mile journey between 6am and 9pm – from £6.60 to £7.72.

Journeys between 9pm and midnight will also rise by 22 per cent from £6.80 to £8.32, according to the plans.

The largest increase will affect fares between midnight and 6am from £7.20 to £9.35 – rising by 30 per cent.

A council officer presenting the proposed changes said: “The trade wanted me to stress that these fares are maximum and if they have regular customers with an agreed fare, they are free to charge any fare less than their meter fare at any time.”

According to a report presented to the committee, Scarborough is facing a shortage of taxi drivers, with the view that “a balance has to be struck between making fares affordable to members of the public” and also ensuring “the financial viability of [taxi] operators and drivers”.

Instead of approving the Taxi Association’s proposals for a booking fee increase, a new alternative and optional mileage calculation will be included, while taxi drivers are also free to choose whether they charge one pound extra per passenger.

Taxi drivers are struggling to remain viable with the surging costs of fuel and living.

Recent changes in national legislation also mean that fees associated with “any device” that assists a disabled person “must not be charged for” including wheelchairs and luggage.

The changes are set to come into effect on October 1 if no valid objections are received in the next 14 days.