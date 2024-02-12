Scarborough car dealership proposed for renovation and reopening following shock closure last year

Former Marshall Honda dealership elevations.

The site of the former Marshall Honda dealership could be renovated and reopened with a one-storey extension following the site’s shock closure last March.

Stuart Harrison of Drive Motor Retail has applied to build a single-storey side extension to the site which would allow for a new “compliant accessible toilet facility within the renovated showroom facility”.

The proposed development includes renovations and an extension to the existing showroom building.

Last year Marshall Motor Group announced that “further to Honda UK Limited’s strategic review of franchise representation in Yorkshire, Marshall Honda Scarborough sales, service and parts departments will close”.

Drive Motor Retail, the applicant, describes itself as “one of the UK’s leading dealer groups” and has franchise dealerships for Vauxhall, Hyundai, MG and Citroen according to its website.

Documents submitted to the council state that the re-opening hours will “reflect that of the Hyundai Dealership further along Seamer Road as owned by the same group”.

The application proposes opening hours of 8:30am – 6pm from Monday to Friday, with slightly shorter opening hours on weekends and bank holidays.

The applicant has “anticipated that there will be plant, lorries and contractor’s vehicle’s accessing the site” during the construction period.

However, it stated that “site traffic is not expected to have a notable effect on the current commercial estate traffic levels”.

The existing site surfacing is predominantly a mix of tarmac and concrete hardstanding and “apart from minor surfacing repairs, these will remain as existing and as such, unaffected by the proposals”.

The planning authority has not yet made a recommendation regarding approval or refusal of the plans.