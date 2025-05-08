Scarborough care home gets ‘good’ rating in all areas after CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given the Scarborough Hall and Lodge Care Home a ‘good’ rating following a recent inspection.

The commission has said that the care home, at Mount View Avenue, off Seamer Road in Scarborough, was ‘good’ in all areas, including safety, effectiveness, and leadership.

The Scarborough Hall and Lodge Care Home provides support to around 80 older people, some of whom live with dementia.

At an inspection carried out earlier this year, inspectors found that the service ensured people were safe and systems were in place to monitor incidents and learn from them.

The CQC also noted that risks were monitored and managed and “appropriate checks on the environment and equipment were undertaken”, staff were trained and care was unhurried, and that medicines were administered safely.

In a report published this week, it said: “People were treated as individuals, and with kindness and compassion by staff who respected their dignity.

“People’s health was monitored, and they were supported to access health professionals when needed.”

A staff member said that “staff treat people like their own family,” according to the report, while another staff member, when asked about the best thing at the service, said: “I think it’s the people, they’re all lovely”.

Inspectors said there was a strong shared culture throughout the organisation and staff provided positive feedback about their managers, who they said supported them and their development.

The care home was described as having developed close working relationships with partner organisations and the community to support people and enhance their lives.

According to the CQC, the feedback from people and their relatives about the service and staff was “very positive”.

One resident said: “It’s very good, very nice, anything you want they try to get it for you.”

Another person said: “It suits my needs, big style! The staff make me feel safe and they are always welcoming.”

The report was positive about the varied activities provision enjoyed by people and one relative said: “There’s plenty of activities and the staff will try their best to get them to join in.”

People also told the CQC inspectors that they enjoyed the food at the Scarborough Hall and Lodge Care Home.

One person said: “The food is good, my favourite is fish fingers. Sometimes, if I don’t fancy what’s on the menu, the chef will always oblige with fish fingers, beans and chips.”