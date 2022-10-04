Scarborough charity boss - disabled people have ‘become increasingly excluded from local decision-making processes’

The Scarborough Disability Action Group has said that disabled people have “become increasingly excluded from local decision-making processes” though the council has said it is “committed to reducing inequalities in the borough”.

Concerns have also been raised by members of the public about the number of accessible venues, toilets, and businesses that are available in the area.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Tim Vasey, manager of the Disability Action Group (DAG), said that disability groups such as his are no longer being consulted when it comes to local decision-making.

Scarborough Town Hall

He said: “The council used to have its own access officer and they used to consult with us quite regularly” on issues such as planning decisions.

But Mr Vasey said that once the borough council’s access officer position ceased to exist, the council did not continue its dialogue with DAG and was no longer in contact with the group “at all”.

Scarborough Council has said it is “committed to reducing inequalities in the borough” and that it cares about equal access for disabled people and is looking to continually improve its understanding of the needs and issues faced by disabled people.

A Scarborough Council spokesperson said: “We do not share the view that disabled people have become increasingly excluded from local decision-making processes such as planning.

“While national planning legislation has never categorised groups such as Scarborough DAG as a statutory consultee, we have always welcomed their comments and formal representations through the planning consultation process and continue to do so.”

They added: “We do, however, feel that more weight should be placed on eradicating the gaps between the various pieces of national legislation that cover these matters.

“For example, national planning policy and legislation is aspirational in terms of promoting accessibility, rather than definitive.”

The council said it was also looking at using legislation “to bring about positive change” where it can.

