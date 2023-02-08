Scarborough could see the creation of new private rented sector selective licensing schemes

Scarborough Council’s cabinet will make several decisions on the future of selective licensing in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday, February 14.

Selective licensing is used by the council to regulate standards and improve property conditions within private rented accommodation with the use of inspections, enforcement, and information.

The senior councillors will vote on proposals to combine the existing Scarborough North and Central selective licensing schemes and to conduct a public consultation on the creation of a licensing scheme for Scarborough Town.

Scarborough Town Hall.

The authority says that selective licensing has led to 100 per cent of licensed properties having been inspected at least once and has led to hundreds of serious safety issues being identified and dealt with in addition to almost 5,000 other issues being identified.

The licensing has also led to “prosecutions against landlords, who have failed to apply for a licence, failed to comply with licensing conditions or failed to bring their properties up to required standards”.

The Scarborough Central selective licensing scheme will come to an end in May 2024 while the Scarborough North designation ended in June last year.

A report on the amalgamation of the two licensing schemes states that “rather than looking to renew each designation in isolation, there is an opportunity to combine the two initial designations into one overall scheme”.

Meanwhile, another report sets out the authority’s consultation plan for the proposed designation of “a selective licensing scheme for privately rented housing in the Scarborough Town area”.

Those to be consulted about the proposed new licensing scheme would include all local residents and businesses within the proposed area, private landlords, letting agents, community groups, and local ward members.

There are approximately 3,500 households within the proposed area and adjoining streets and a questionnaire will be sent to every household, according to the authority.

The plan also proposes that the consultation, which would last from May until August, takes a variety of formats including the questionnaire, one-to-one meetings, and community drop-in sessions.