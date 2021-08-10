Scarborough Council approve plans for new gambling centre on town centre street

The new shop will take over the Vape Safe unit on Westborough. (Photo: Google)

Shipley Estates Ltd will be allowed to turn 9 Westborough, which is currently home to Vape Safe, into what it describes as an "amusement centre" for over 18s.

Scarborough’s Civic Society and a member of the public objected to the proposals with the society stating that it would have a "negative" impact on the amount of people coming to the shopping district and would work against a £20 million scheme to overhaul the town.

Scarborough Council planning officers have now approved the plans under delegated powers.

In their report the officers’ state: "Representations have been received in objection to the proposal, raising concerns in relation to the loss of a retail unit and that the change of use would be incongruous to this area of town, with no connection between the public and a ‘closed’ shop front.

"The proposed use would sit quietly within the town centre with little or no impact upon the existing mix of uses present or the amenity of Westborough.

"Whilst, it is appreciated that a vibrant retail centre remains preferable there are no material planning reasons why this application for a ‘sui generis’ leisure type use in a modest sized shop unit should not be granted.

"The loss of the unit from the retail offer currently present along Westborough is not considered to cause harm to the overall vibrancy or viability of the town centre."

Shipley Estates said that the new amusement centre would consist of gaming machines and would be "no noisier than a shop".