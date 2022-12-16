Scarborough Council approves conversion of 19th century Ruswarp church into flats

St Bartholomew’s Church, which was built between 1868-69, is set to be converted into a pair of flats.

Located on the High Street in Ruswarp, Whitby, the conversion of the historic building was approved on Wednesday, December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans suggest that much of the internal historic fabric of the building is to be maintained and will form features within the new dwellings which will be made up of four and five-bedroom apartments.

No other viable uses were found for the building

The existing stained-glass windows will be retained, though secondary timber glazing will be installed to ensure appropriate thermal and acoustic insulation is provided.

However, parts of the interior will be donated locally or removed by the Church Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The font, two altars, a pulpit, lectern, reredos, priest’s chair and kneeler, and kneeling desk will be removed by the Diocese, while a war memorial roll of honour will be relocated to the village hall, and a bullet-pierced crucifix will go to Whitby Museum.

The rood beam above the chancel arch and the associated plaque are set to be relocated to a “yet to be identified” public building in Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Bartholomew's Church in Ruswarp will be converted into flats

The application, submitted by Dominic Woodward on behalf of Tri-Core Developments Ltd, received no objections from Whitby Town Council nor SBC’s environmental services team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two members of the public took part in a public consultation, with one comment calling for mitigation for “bats and/or swifts” to be considered.

The other public comment raised concerns that “the driveway is inappropriate for vehicular access”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a consultation in 2018, an Archdeacon’s working party recommended “that the church should be closed” due to “a steady decline” of parishioners.

Part of the proposed layout

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local planning authority stated that it was satisfied that “there is no other viable use in this instance” for the building and as such did not oppose the plans.

A council report on the conversion states that “the proposal has been sensitively designed so as to limit the amount of alteration to the external appearance of the building and preserve what is considered a locally significant building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was approved subject to conditions ensuring “that no unsympathetic alterations” take place as well as ruling out the use of the property as a commercial holiday let.

The font is one of the items which will be preserved

Advertisement Hide Ad