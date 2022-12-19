The former Ox Inn at Lebberston

Plans for the conversion of the Ox Inn on Manor View Road in Lebberston, Scarborough, have been approved following several unsuccessful applications.

The applicant, Kevin Makepeace, first applied for planning permission to use the building as a residential house in 2019, following several attempts to keep the pub successfully operating as a business. Another application was unsuccessfully made in 2020.

The most recent set of plans, submitted earlier this year, proposed transforming the property into a single-dwelling accommodation with kitchen, living, and dining areas to be created on the ground floor while the first floor would be retained as bedrooms.

The property is also set to maintain parking spaces for up to six vehicles, as well as a space for motorcycle parking and bicycle storage facilities.

According to a supporting statement, submitted alongside the successful application by Barry Crux and Co chartered surveyors, the property was put on the market by the owners two years ago.

It was offered on sale for £325,000 as well as for long-term leasing, with the intention that it would continue to serve as a pub.

The company said that despite the property being advertised on its “extremely effective” website, they were only contacted by one potential buyer who ultimately did not wish to proceed with purchasing the property.

The conversion was also supported by a member of the public who took part in a public consultation on the proposed changes.

They stated: “Sadly, this last bit of local history won’t survive as a pub and community hub as traditions are changing rapidly, and there is insufficient clientele between the Easter and October tourist season to keep it viable.”

The member of the public also claimed that the pub was once featured in the Guinness World Records thanks to its name: “For a long time it was in the Guinness Book of Records as the shortest pub name.”

The conversion was approved by Scarborough Council on Tuesday December 6 and only two additional conditions were added.