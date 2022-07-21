Scarborough Council’s planning committee and cabinet member Liz Colling have given the go-ahead for the initial establishment of a new neighbourhood development plan that would allow residents to decide on planning applications in the area.

If the development plan progresses through the ward’s town council and is approved by borough and regional officials, a poll will likely be held for members of the public to decide whether they support the creation of such an area.

A meeting of Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee recently approved the designated area of the proposed plan, which will encompass the entire parishes of Newby and Scalby.

Speaking at the meeting on July 7, chair of the committee, Cllr Subash Sharma, said: “I was at the meeting where this was discussed and brought forward and I welcomed it then as a way for communities to gain better control of the area and have some input.”

On Wednesday 20 July, the cabinet member for inclusive growth, Cllr Liz Colling also gave her approval to the application from Newby and Scalby town council.

Now, the town council will be able to produce a neighbourhood plan that can eventually be adopted as part of the designated neighbourhood area.

A neighbourhood plan is a document that sets out planning policies for a local area and is used to decide whether to approve planning applications, including new buildings such as community facilities, or changes to existing buildings including giving permission to change the upper floors of shops to flats.

Currently, such decisions are made by the local planning authority and borough councillors.

To become part of the statutory development plan, a neighbourhood plan must receive a majority “Yes” vote in a local referendum organised by Scarborough Council, which officials have estimated will cost between £8,800 and £12,000 to organise.

To reach the referendum stage the neighbourhood plan needs to progress through several stages, including approval from the local planning authority and an independent inspector, to ensure the plan meets a set of basic conditions and legal requirements

There will also be a public consultation before any referendum can be held, with approval also required from North York Moors National Park because the proposed area includes some of their lands.

The consultation will likely involve drop-in events, exhibitions and local questionnaires and surveys, with the experiences of other neighbourhood plans across the country also taken into consideration.