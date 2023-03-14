On Thursday March 9, Scarborough Council approved the demolition of an amenity block and the installation of 36 hardstanding bases for the siting of static caravans at the Primrose Valley Holiday Village.

The site is located at Primrose Valley in Filey and can be accessed off Moor Road, with the proposed static caravan pitches to be located within the holiday park off Primrose Valley Avenue.

The holiday park is located within the open countryside on the east coast between Filey Town and, according to the council, is one of several parks operated nationally by Bourne Leisure.

Primrose Valley view. Picture: Richard Ponter

No objections were received from the Highway Authority and Filey Town Council said that it was in support of the application.

A report by the council states that the proposal would deliver “high-quality static caravan holiday accommodation pitches at a well-established holiday park” to meet the needs of the tourism industry.

According to the report, the proposal would reduce the total number of available pitches by substituting 50 touring pitches with 36 static caravan pitches.

The authority recommended that the ecological integrity of the site is “maintained and enhanced for biodiversity gain” through the provision of a full planting and landscaping scheme across the site.

However, the report notes that Scarborough Council’s ecologist and arborist were consulted but no comments were received from either and it “therefore presumed that there are no objections in those respects”.

Planning officers concluded: “The proposed units are low-level structures and inoffensive, similar to existing structures in the park.

"They will sit in a well-screened, fairly enclosed area and would not be obtrusive within the landscape.”

The site has a history of planning applications and in 2012 the council approved the demolition of Linkfield House and 40 chalets for the development of 62 static caravans.

In 2015 the authority gave the green light to the installation of 190 hardstanding bases with car parking and new internal access road, footpaths, landscaping, and infrastructure.