The new street names will form part of a Barratt Homes development for 96 new properties at the Mill Lane site, adjacent to Cayton Village Caravan Park, which were controversially approved in November last year.

The five streets will be named Armstrong Road, Bartoszko Grove, Sheard Lane, Tyson Way, and Marshall Way.

The naming of Bartoszko Grove, after a World War Two Polish army gunner who died in Cayton, sparked some conversation among members of the committee.

A council officer told the meeting there was a "slight conflict with the street naming and numbering policy, in that one of the names is slightly harder to pronounce and spell than perhaps is usual.

The council officer said issues could potentially arise with emergency and delivery services, adding: "The convention is that if there are too many difficult to spell street names, they could present implications in an emergency situation."

However, appearing before the committee to argue in favour of the proposed names, ex-police officer and community volunteer Duncan Law sought to put any fears to rest: "I used to be a police constable with the Metropolitan Police for thirty years and I dealt with calls from members of the public. I don't think this should be an issue for North Yorkshire Police."

A member update was also read from Cllr Tony Randerson, the council's Armed Forces Day champion, who said: "We hold the very prestigious Armed Forces Day in Scarborough this year and it would be very fitting to have these heroes commemorated in this way."

Cllr Roberta Swiers also expressed her enthusiasm for the proposal. She said: "I hope I can rely on you to go with this. For me, this is so important that history is remembered."

Cllr Bill Chatt said: "As a multicultural society, we can't just keep using the names of Smith, and Jones, we've got to start thinking about the people we want to recognise in our community."