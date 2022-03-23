The new park will meet a big demand. (Photo: Odd Andersen via Getty Images)

The authority has made it a priority to secure new sports facilities as well as bringing older sites back into use for the next two decades, after adopting its Playing Pitch Strategy in July last year.

The cabinet approved an investment of £362,500 which includes a £28,000 contribution from Filey Town Council and £8,500 from the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner's Community Fund.

Cllr Jim Grieve, the portfolio holder for Quality of Life, said: "The proposal gives people who skate, scooter and ride just a fantastic facility to be able to use all year round. It's a fantastic piece of work … it's just what’s needed and just where it's needed, in the middle of Filey."

Chris Bourne, Scarborough Council's project manager, told the meeting that more than 70 per cent of young people consulted as part of the project, which first began in 2016, wanted a skate park facility.

"Sports facilities in Filey have been much-needed for quite a long time," he said.

The meeting heard that Canvas Spaces Ltd has been appointed as the contractor to design and construct the 700-square metre skate park.

Mr Bourne said that as part of the tendering process, Canvas Spaces' design included three zones to cater to different abilities: beginners, intermediate and advanced users.

The floodlit skate park will be built on land next to an existing multi-use games area at the council’s West Avenue car park, to create an "informal sports hub".

The report said concrete is preferred to installing a metal skate park to reduce the risk of fire damage from anti-social behaviour, as highlighted by Filey Police who originally developed the community project.

As part of the consultation process, young people, who have previously had to travel to skate parks in Scarborough, Bridlington and Hunmanby, will be involved through workshops in Filey to help develop the design.

Cllr Mike Cockerill, of Filey ward, said he welcomed the proposal but raised his concerns over the removal of two old trees.

Mr Bourne said he will endeavour that Cllr Cockerill's concerns are addressed as part of the planning process and that additional trees will be planted to replace any removed trees.

Marc Cole, Scarborough Council's director, said: "This project is a true partnership with the young people and wider community of Filey.

"This project will not only meet clear demand from the Filey community for a skate park, but will also give local young people the same opportunities to excel in what is now an Olympic sport as those in neighbouring towns and other parts of the country."