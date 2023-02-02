The authority’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the change of use of The Convent building into five flats with parking spaces and external alterations.

The plan, submitted by Andrew Gattenby, has received numerous objections from members of the public and will be voted on by councillors on Thursday, February 9.

Located on the corner of South Crescent Avenue and The Crescent, with the entrance to the public park Glen Gardens to the east, the Convent building and the Chapel will be reconfigured to provide the apartments, spread over four floors.

An artist's impression of how the flats in Filey will look.

The planning authority has said that the proposed changes to the building, which is located on the edge of the Filey conservation area, are considered to be of “an acceptable scale, form, detailed design and use of materials” and would not harm the overall appearance.

There would be a total of nine car parking spaces including one visitor space and EV-charging points.

However, Filey Town Council objected to the plans because the site would be at “the nearest entrance to the children’s play park”.

Several locals have also objected to the plan, citing concerns about parking with one public petition calling the plan “insane”.

A petition by Ruth Rowan, which has been co-signed by 10 other people, states that despite plans being amended, drivers will “abandon the idea of parking in a designated place and use the nearby street parking”.

The petitioners state that the plan would further contribute to “the ever-increasing parking problems encountered by the residents of South Crescent Avenue”.

The petition adds: “It is insane to consider allowing cars to manoeuvre at a pedestrian entrance to a very busy public park that is primarily designed for children.”

Planning officers concluded that they did not see “reasonable grounds for refusal on points related to the impact of the development on highway safety”.