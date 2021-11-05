Scarborough Council demolishes World War Two pillbox amid rumours concrete relic was pushed over cliff edge

Work took place to removed the pillbox which was overhanging the cliff edge. (Photo: Scarborough Borough Council)

A concrete pillbox – one of many built along the coast to defend against an invasion during World War Two – was demolished as it was dangerously overhanging the cliff edge at Cayton Bay.

Scarborough Council said the work took place last week following a formal notice from North Yorkshire Building Control and denied claims that it had pushed the pillbox over the edge.

Rumours had been circulating online that in a herculean effort, the council had pushed one of the former pillboxes over the edge of the cliff and sent the remains crashing down onto the beach below. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

The rubble from the demolished pillbox was taken away by Scarborough Council. (Photo: Scarborough Borough Council)

Scarborough Council said: "With the exception of a very small amount of minor debris, which we were unable to safely remove from the slope, all the material from the demolition was collected and disposed of at the local waste recycling site.

"Claims that we pushed the pillbox off the cliff are untrue – our colleagues have many amazing talents but pushing huge concrete structures is not one of them. The structure people can see at the base of the cliff is the other section of the pillbox that has been on the beach for many years."