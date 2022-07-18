Scarborough Town Hall where the council sits

In the 2021/22 financial year, Scarborough Council was at risk of losing at least £96,000 to fraudulent claims, according to a report presented to the council’s audit committee.

The committee will meet this Thursday (July 21) to discuss the report, drafted by an anti-fraud and governance consultancy, which also states that 167 referrals of suspected fraud were made in 2021/22.

Around £51,000 worth of payments were associated with a variety of Covid-19 grant schemes and £45,000 relates to “other areas of counter fraud work”.

Instances of Fraud by area

According to the analysis, the reports of fraud were made by the public, council staff, and external agencies and led to 29 investigations “with successful outcomes achieved in 76 per cent of cases”.

The report, by Yorkshire-based consultancy Veritau, states that “successful outcomes” relate to cases where “benefits or discounts [were] stopped or amended and sanctions, prosecutions, or management action taken”.

It adds that two people were formally cautioned for Covid-19 related fraud offences, 10 people were issued with warnings, three attempted frauds were blocked, and invoices were issued for repayment of loss to the council in a further six cases

In the last financial year, the council made more than 35,000 payments totalling more than £147 million, with the fraud cases amounting to “less than 0.1 per cent of total grants paid”.

In September 2021 Scarborough Council was also subject to a “sophisticated” fraud attempt when criminals targeted a £124,000 payment due to be paid to a supplier.

However, the supplier is said to have suffered an IT breach leading to the attempted fraud.

The report states that “the fraud was unsuccessful thanks to council officers who became suspicious about email correspondence from the business in question.”

No investigations into internal fraud were completed in 2021/22, although “one referral was received and the investigation is still ongoing”.