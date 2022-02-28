Scarborough Council illuminates the town hall in the national colours of Ukraine.

At a meeting of the full council on Friday 25 the Chief Executive of the authority, Mike Greene, said a number of councillors had contacted him asking what can be done to support Ukraine.

Councillor David Jeffels, father of the council, instigated the idea of a gesture by suggesting flying the Ukrainian national flag from the public landmark before it was developed into lighting up the town hall in the Ukrainian national colours of blue and yellow.

Mr Greene said: "A number of members have contacted me over the past 24 hours in relation to the horrific events that are unfolding in Ukraine and if there is anything we as a council can do to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"I've consulted with group leaders and I've instructed officers to put systems in place to light Scarborough town hall in the colours of the Ukrainian flag."

Cllr Jeffels said: "Within 24 hours of the Chief Executive, Mike Greene and council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons supporting the move, council electricians had swung into action.

"It was a splendid example of council efficiency at its very best, responding to a gesture which will doubtless have the full support of residents at this dreadful time for the people of Ukraine."

The council turned on the blue and yellow lights for the first time on Saturday evening.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning last week, and began bombing military targets near large cities.

Airstrikes have continued over the weekend with attacks reported across the country - including the capital Kyiv.