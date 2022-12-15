At a meeting of the cabinet committee on Tuesday, December 13, councillors voted in favour of recommending that 12 current and former borough councillors receive the title of Honorary Alderman and Alderwoman.

Speaking at the meeting, Council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons, said: “We have come round again to this time of the year where we look at those councillors who have served a minimum of sixteen years on this council and are eligible for the title of Honorary Alderman and Honorary Alderwoman.

“This is subject to them not being in post at the time and the recommendations that are set out in this paper include a number of people as there are quite a lot of people who have served a minimum of sixteen years.”

12 councillors have been nominated to become Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen of the Borough of Scarborough

The conferral of the titles will be further ratified at a full meeting of the council on March 20, 2023.

Councillors Andrew Backhouse, Bill Chatt, and Mike Cockerill were invited to accept admittance as Honorary Aldermen of the Borough while councillors Helen Mallory and Jane Mortimer were invited to accept admittance as Honorary Alderwomen of the Borough.

Councillors who will continue to serve on the successor authority, the new North Yorkshire Council which will replace the county’s borough councils next April, will have the use of their titles suspended until they step down from those positions.

In that category, councillors Derek Bastiman, Eric Broadbent, Sam Cross, David Jeffels, and Tony Randerson were invited to accept admittance as Honorary Aldermen of the Borough.

In the same category, Cllr Janet Jefferson was invited to accept admittance as Honorary Alderwoman of the Borough.

At the meeting, Cllr Steve Siddons added: “The only other, I suppose unusual one, is Cllr Hazel Lynskey, who recently passed away. The recommendation is that she be given a posthumous award as Honorary Alderwoman.”

This was “in light of her long and eminent service” at the council, including as mayor of the borough.

The conferment of the titles will enable the recipients “to attend and take part in such civic ceremonies as the borough council or its successor authority might determine, but does not involve the right to participate in meetings or receive any allowances or payments”.

According to the authority, any potential candidates for the honours “must have made a significant contribution” to the borough or the council to warrant consideration.