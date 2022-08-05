Scarborough Council rejects plans for holiday shepherds huts on Filey clifftops

The planning and development committee decided unanimously to oppose plans that proposed locating five holiday huts on the southeastern edge of The Bay holiday village, Britannia Drive.

The application, submitted by Essential Vivendi Ltd, received 70 objections from members of the public who cited concerns about the huts’ potential impact on the natural environment, public safety, as well as affecting the privacy of people in existing holiday homes.

Council officers suggested that the application be refused due to the loss of a buffer between the local nature site and current developments, due to “inappropriate design”, the impact on amenity, and the “severe” levels of loss of privacy for existing residents.

Speaking at the planning committee’s meeting on Thursday 4 July, Cllr Roberta Swiers said: “Recently, this place is just getting overdeveloped and I don’t think it matches.

“When you look at it, it is lovely, you have a lot of grass, you are going to waste that view and that privacy in a very narrow area.”

She added: “I’ve been there over the years and they are not looking after this site, whether it is physically or any other way. It is such a shame because it is a beautiful area.”

During the council’s consultation period, which ended in October of last year, 70 objections were received from members of the public.

Many of the objections revolved around themes also identified by the council, such as the impact on wildlife and the visual environment, limited parking, potential pollution, privacy, and overcrowding.

Originally, the council’s ecologist recommended that the proposal “be rejected on the grounds of unacceptable ecological impacts on the SINC (site of importance for nature conservation)” and “the potential for increased negative impact upon the wildlife site.”

But following revised proposals, the ecologist said they were satisfied “that earlier consultation comments have been addressed”.

However, the officer presenting the council report also mentioned concerns that residents in the holiday huts “might be tempted to do some unauthorised cutting and pruning of the bushes.”

He added: “I have to say, that is a genuine concern. I’m sure the applicant would say they would manage it, but they cannot police it 24 hours a day. And that is just another pressure on the designated nature site.”

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Glenn Goodberry said: “This application highlights for me the importance of site visits. When we went there, people were sitting outside and kids were playing football.

“To me, this is just cramping up the area and the access to the site is very narrow, it’s a pedestrian footpath and you are going to have holidaymakers walking past people’s windows with their suitcases and entourages.

“I would be prepared to second the motion in line with the officers’ recommendations”

The motion, in favour of rejecting the application, was approved unanimously by members of the committee.