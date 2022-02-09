David Chance, a conservative councillor, represented the Mayfield ward at the authority for more than a decade.

He resigned on Monday February 7.

Speaking to The Scarborough News, Cllr Chance said he had to resign due to personal circumstances and needed to free up more time.

Scarborough Council is set for a by-election after the resignation of Cllr David Chance, inset.

"Something's got to give!," he added.

Scarborough Council' s Conservative group now drops to nine elected members, but remains the second-largest party at the authority.

First elected in 2011, Cllr Chance retained his seat at the elections in 2015 and 2019.

Cllr Chance sat on the authority's Audit Committee and was a substitute for the Planning and Development Committee before his resignation.

He will continue to represent the Mayfield ward at North Yorkshire County Council as part of the authority's executive.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scarborough Council said: "Arrangements will be made for an election once the council’s elections team receives written requests for an election from two electors in the borough of Scarborough.

"Requests must be emailed to [email protected] or sent to: Elections team, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

"The elections team must set a date for an election to be held within 35 working days of the requests being received."

The Mayfield ward covers an area to the west and south west of Whitby town centre, including the village of Ruswarp.