Scarborough Council to auction 'dangerous' properties that are not economically viable to repair

The two properties, 6/6a and 7 Hanover Road, Scarborough, will be publicly auctioned by the council to gain capital and to avoid "substantial repair costs" which are said to exceed the value of the properties.

Scarborough Council's cabinet agreed on the sale at its meeting on July 1.

Members of the cabinet were told that the properties are currently vacant and "in very poor condition".

The two properties on Hanover Road, which are now set to be auctioned. (Photo: Google Maps)

Both are shop properties on the ground floor with residential accommodation above.

According to a full building survey carried out by the council, the poor condition of the properties is a result of gradual subsidence caused in part by the collapse of a drain pipe under the property.

Speaking at the meeting, a council officer said: "The premises are currently vacant because we're not actually able to let them in their current condition which is due to some structural repair issue that the properties currently have."

The council officer added: "We looked at it and the cost of repairing these properties is estimated to be quite expensive and the cost to the council would be more than the properties are potentially worth."

Council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons, said: "I welcome the fact that we are challenging all our assets and making sure they are fit for purpose both from a user point of view and an investment point of view."

According to a report presented to the cabinet, property 7 is suffering from "subsidence and other inherent structural issues" and 6/6a is "in a very poor and potentially dangerous state of repair" with a prohibition order in place preventing occupation.

The combined action lot of both properties could raise more than £100,000 as Scarborough Council has said that it will have to seek permission from North Yorkshire County Council when disposing of a property the value of which exceeds a hundred thousand pounds.