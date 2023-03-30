Scarborough Council to decide on two pavement licence applications in Scarborough and Whitby

Two applications by businesses seeking to make use of pavements outside their premises have been submitted to the council for consideration.

In Scarborough, an application was submitted on behalf of the Pomodoro Restaurant by Alessandro Borzone.

The Pomodoro is located at 24-25 Newborough, Scarborough and the closing date for representations to the application is Monday, April 3.

Pomodoro Pizzeria and Cafe in Scarborough

In 2020, Scarborough Council permitted Pomodoro to site “12 chairs, six tables, parasols and barriers” stretching for 15 feet in front of the building.

The authority’s licensing service will also be deciding on an application seeking permission for a pavement licence for the Cornish Bakery in Whitby.

The Cornish Bakery Shop Ltd has said that it is hoping to use an area of 2.5 metres by 5.6 metres, in order to facilitate six tables and 12 chairs.

According to the application, the outdoor seating areas would be defined using poles and rope barriers.

The bakery, which is located at 10 Marine Parade, Whitby, has requested hours of use from 8am to 5pm daily.

Both applications were submitted to the authority on Monday, March 27, with the deadline for representations set for midnight on Monday, April 3.

Public representations to the applications can be sent in writing to [email protected]

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government introduced legislation for a limited time which was designed to make it easier for businesses to gain outdoor and pavement licences in the hope of promoting economic recovery and growth.

However, since then, Scarborough Council’s licensing authority has taken a varied approach to pavement licences.

In December, plans to create outdoor seating for 50 people outside the Middle Earth Tavern in Whitby were refused after concerns were raised about the impact on amenity and pedestrian safety.

