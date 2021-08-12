The grant scheme will help families that struggle to provide enough food for their children outside of school term time. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty)

Grants of up to £500 are available to organisations in the voluntary, community and faith sector that are providing food for children and families in the borough during the summer holidays.

These organisations are invited to apply for a grant to support the valuable work they do in communities throughout the borough.

The council first operated the grant scheme in the October half-term holiday last year.

Cllr Carl Maw, the council’s cabinet member for quality of life said: “We recognise the valuable work voluntary, community and faith organisations do to support families whose children would normally receive free school meals as well as low-income families in work.

“School holidays put additional financial pressure on these families and the organisations that help them.

“Last October we provided funding to six organisations to support families in need and we are pleased to be able to extend our grant scheme to ensure local children do not go hungry this summer.”