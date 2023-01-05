Scarborough councillor calls for stricter enforcement of parking rules for holiday let visitors

Senior Scarborough councillors have said that a consultation looking into the provision of free on-street parking in the borough will take place later this year.

The use of on-street parking intended for residents by those visiting holiday lets and subsequent complaints encouraged the authority to conduct the consultation, according to members of Scarborough Council’s cabinet.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on December 13, Cllr Janet Jefferson said: “We as a county had to make a decision last month with regard to raising council tax on second homes which in turn do become holiday lets because they do not pay rates.

It is often difficult to find an available parking space along Scarborough's seafront.

“The really big bugbear for residents within this borough is that [holiday lets] have qualified for small business rate relief, but we really need something whereby some monies are coming forward.

Cllr Jefferson, the cabinet member for corporate resources, added: “Not least, because of parking.

"If you look at the advertisements for some of these holiday lets, it clearly says ‘free on-street parking’.

“Well, I think we need to bring that into it in some way.

Residents also have difficulty parking in areas of Scarborough's Old Town. Princess Street pictured.

"Because yes, the residents get free on-street parking, but they are paying rates and the visitors to these units are not.”

The cabinet member called for action to be taken “somewhere along the line with this licensing”, though she added that “it is early days”.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons, said: “On the point about parking for residents, it is worth noting that this council’s administration has been in discussions with North Yorkshire about parking in relation to this matter and other matters.

“I’m pleased to say that a consultation will take place in the new year on parking and on how parking should be developed and progressed to meet the changes that have taken place over the past few years, and the ways that people park and the usage they make of the free on-street parking.”

Narrow roads make it difficult to park in Old Town, Longwestgate pictured.

Cllr Jefferson responded by saying that the council leader had “hit the nail on the head”.

She added: “It is the expectation of people that because it is a holiday let, they should be part of a residents’ scheme.”

