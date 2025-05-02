Scarborough councillor resigns from North Yorkshire Council with ‘immediate’ effect due to ‘personal reasons’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Yorkshire councillor for Eastfield has announced his immediate resignation, meaning a by-election will have to be held.

Coun Tony Randerson, the Social Justice Party’s (SJP) representative for the Eastfield ward in Scarborough, has announced that he will be stepping down from the authority with immediate effect today (Friday, May 2).

The councillor, who represented the ward for 12 years, said his reasons for stepping down were “very personal and certainly not political in any form”.

In 2023, he resigned from his role as a councillor on the unitary authority and from the Labour Party over concerns about the party’s political direction and leadership.

Coun Tony Randerson.

He successfully won the by-election as a Social Justice Party candidate.

A new by-election will be held at a yet-to-be-confirmed date and North Yorkshire Council has been contacted for a comment.

Mr Randerson has already endorsed a party colleague as his preferred successor, stating that “Eastfield deserves a socialist councillor”.

“During my tenure, I have overseen changes on the estate, and I look forward to the fruition of the long-awaited works yet to be completed on the High Street, along with the proposed community park on the site of the old Overdale School.”

Social Justice Party selection meeting - Coun Tony Randerson (left) pictured with Asa Jones.

At the Eastfield by-election in 2023, the Liberal Democrats came second, followed by Labour and the Conservative Party.

Commenting on his resignation, a spokesperson for the Social Justice Party said: “We would like to pay tribute and heartfelt thanks to Tony Randerson who is retiring from his position as North Yorkshire Councillor – he has been a dedicated public servant both as a trade unionist and a councillor.

“Devoted to the people of Eastfield, he has tried to address the many struggles facing local groups and communities.

“He has had a great relationship with Eastfield’s vibrant network of community groups, including youth facilities, football clubs, the veterans’ group, and several support groups.”

Coun Randerson said he hoped residents would remember his tenure “with fondness” and added: “If you see an old lad in a white cap, stop me and have a chat.”