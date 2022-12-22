Scarborough councillor says authority risks ‘losing control’ of site with ‘illegal’ bike track

Scarborough Town Hall

Cllr John Atkinson has raised concerns that Scarborough Council’s “hands-off approach” to an unauthorised bike track close to Scalby Beck could leave the authority “open to potential serious safety issue claims”.

The issue of the bike track which is located on council land near Scalby Beck and Scholes Park was first discussed at a full meeting of the authority in November, but Cllr Atkinson has called on the council to take further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email addressed to Cllr Jim Grieve, cabinet member for quality of life, Cllr Atkinson provided a long list of issues which he stated were “illegal activities” that had taken place at the site.

Cllr John Atkinson

Cllr Atkinson said: “Illegal activities have included: vehicle noise and heavy footfall on Scholes Park cliff accessing the track, fires being built using wood from the woodland, coastguard attended to move an injured participant, natural beck flood area compromised, wildlife affected – reduction in numbers of deer, badgers, heron, unofficial notices pinned to trees, bike track recently extended, tents erected – people camping in the area, police and PCSOs attended, complaints from Angling Club.”

At the meeting in November, Cllr Grieve said that the council was aware of the site which has been used informally for biking, with “fairly substantial ramps constructed more recently”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he stated that the authority was taking a “pragmatic approach” and would not be seeking to dismantle the site as “the cost associated with the physical removal can be justified at this time”.

Cllr Atkinson, who represents the Northstead ward, stated at the meeting that in the past two years, activity at the track had increased and had caused “significant disturbance to the residents whose properties back onto the Beck”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jim Grieve