Scarborough councillors give unanimous approval to new floodlights at Whitby Tennis Courts

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee have voted to approve a plan for six new floodlights on each of the tennis courts at West Cliff.

The LED floodlights are set to be mounted on six metre high heavy-duty tubular steel posts which will be positioned on the outer section of the courts.

However, concerns were raised by locals that the new lighting could be “intrusive” to neighbouring properties as well as having a “detrimental effect” on the habitat of bats in the vicinity.

Whitby Tennis Courts, 3d Impression.

In a letter to the council, Michael Stones said: “Such floodlights would be inevitably intrusive to all residences backing onto Tucker’s Field only a few yards away and directly impact upon our quality of life.

“In addition, this is an area where bats live and such lighting would undoubtedly have a detrimental effect on their habitat.”

Whilst councillors said they were supportive of the application and welcomed the additional sports facility in Whitby, they also noted the concerns raised by residents and the impact the space could have on bats living in the area.

One of the conditions that had already been set and which had received support from the town council was a requirement that the use of the lights be limited to 4pm – 9pm.

Councillors said that in addition to the conditions set out in the report, post-completion checks should be taken “to ensure that luminance levels do not exceed that which was expected”.

They added that the ability to use one of the courts without having to illuminate both courts should be enabled and that floodlighting “only be operational when the tennis courts are in use”.