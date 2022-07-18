Scarborough Council’s CEO leaves for new position at Stockton-on-Tees Council

Michael Greene will be taking up a new position with Stockton-on-Tees Council

Michael Greene, will be leaving his position as Scarborough Council’s chief executive in order to take up a position as Managing Director of Stockton-on-Tees Council.

Mr Greene was appointed to the top position at Scarborough Council in 2019 when he replaced outgoing Jim Dillon who retired after 13 years at the helm.

As head of Scarborough’s local authority, he had a salary of £112,000 and oversaw the council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as multi-million-pound bids to the Government’s levelling up and towns funds.

The role he will be taking on at Stockton-on-Tees Council was advertised in April with a salary of up to £159,000.

Mr Greene, 38, said the decision to leave Scarborough Council was “difficult” and that he was “very sad to leave”.

He added: “As I won’t be departing immediately, I will be working hard with elected members and colleagues to ensure a smooth handover and I remain committed to delivering our ambitious agenda for the borough.”

However, the council did not clarify whether it would be seeking to appoint another chief executive before next year’s local government reorganisation.

From April 2023, local councils in North Yorkshire will be replaced by a new single North Yorkshire Council, which is hoped will result in more decision-making on a local level.

Speaking of his appointment, Mr Greene said: “The council has achieved so much, and I cannot wait to join the team of passionate and committed elected members and officers as well as work with partners and the community to make the Borough an even better place to live, visit, work and study.”

Meanwhile, Stockton-on-Tees’ council leader, Cllr Bob Cook, said he was “delighted” to announce the appointment and was looking forward to welcoming Mr Greene to the borough: “He has the skills and drive we are looking for to continue our commitment to deliver first-class services to our residents and businesses, develop our support for children and adults and lead the exciting plans we are progressing across our six towns.”