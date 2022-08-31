Scarborough Council's swimming pool land sale to come under scrutiny from councillors

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the land, which was given in-principle approval by the council’s cabinet on July 26, will be examined by the places and futures overview and scrutiny committee over concerns about “due process”.

At an upcoming meeting of the scrutiny committee on August 31, members will “determine whether to recommend that the cabinet amends its decision” concerning the sale of the former swimming pool which is currently set to be transformed into a four-star hotel by HQ Hotels.

The former indoor swimming pool is proposed to be home to a £15m 100-bedroom hotel, forming part of the council’s North Bay Masterplan.

Scarborough's old Indoor Swimming Pool.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “call-in of executive decisions” was requested by four Scarborough borough councillors who said they had “concerns that the property is being sold without being adequately marketed to raise the highest possible sum”.

The call-in was proposed by Cllr Heather Phillips, and supported by Cllrs Clive Pearson, Mike Cockerill, and Phil Trumper who also suggested that “due process has not been followed”.

The opposition councillors added that they were “also concerned that consent has not been given by NYCC” with regard to relevant requirements.

At its meeting in July, Scarborough Council’s cabinet resolved to provide “in principle and final approval of the sale of the former Indoor Swimming Pool site on the terms principally contained in the private and confidential appendix to this report.”

It also agreed that it would “ring-fence the capital receipt relating to the sale of the site for the delivery of the North Bay Masterplan”.

The terms contained in the confidential appendix have not been made publicly available.

Scarborough businessman Nick Thomas MBE has approached the council about developing the site privately through his business Qdos Entertainment and the newly-formed HQ Hotels.

According to a report presented to the cabinet on July 26, “officers and HQ Hotels have agreed in principle the terms of the disposal of the site for use as a hotel with ancillary car park.”