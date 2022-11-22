The application, submitted by James Chamberlain, sought approval for a variety of changes in the property, including the removal of an existing ground floor window in the side-facing elevation to the rear of the site, and replacing it with an external ventilation fan.

The store counter will remain in the front room of the site while existing kitchen facilities and a staff bathroom will be retained at the rear of the building.

The application proposed that the premises would be open between the hours of 9am and 5pm, from Monday to Saturday.

The site which is set to be convered into a fast food takeaway. picture: Google

According to the applicant, the primary source of food sales will be cold food, with hot food that is cooked at the site to be sold as cold food.

According to a report by the planning authority, this means that the proposal would “not result in an unacceptable degree of harm” to the adjacent neighbours at 140 and 144 Victoria Road, and the upper floors of the premises, in terms of odour.

However, the plan was amended from its initial submission to include an additional extraction fan in the side-facing wall to the rear of the building.

No public comments were received during the consultation period and no objections were raised by the council’s environmental health team nor the Highway Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conversion of the property, which is located in an “established commercial area of Scarborough” with a number of takeaways nearby, was approved.