Scarborough has lowest carbon dioxide emissions in North Yorkshire, says report

Average carbon dioxide emissions, which are measured in tons, are lower in Scarborough at 4.4t per capita than North Yorkshire’s 6.0t, and lower than the national average of 5.9t.

Published in 2021, the government’s report provides the most up-to-date official figure for carbon dioxide emissions and is produced with a two-and-a-half-year lag.

The data has been included in a wider report on Scarborough Council’s progress on its climate change strategy, which is due to be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Places and Futures Overview Committee on Wednesday June 15.



The council’s report suggests that while the lower emissions are part of a wider trend over the past 15 years and though electricity emissions are seeing the greatest reduction, “transport emissions remain slow to fall”.

An assessment of the council’s own carbon footprint suggests that while there was a steady reduction in the council’s gross carbon emissions between 2018/19 and 2020/21, they rose again in 2021/22.

The report states that the significant rise in emissions between the 20/21 and 21/22 periods is due to the decrease in travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the council “taking on the operation of Scarborough Spa and Whitby Pavilion”.

“Excluding these buildings… the footprint [is] more in line with 2020/21”, the report adds.

Councillors will also hear an update on efforts to decarbonise the council’s transport fleet and equipment.

In large part, a transition to electric and carbon sources of energy has already been used to cut carbon emissions with “around 65 per cent of the fleet now transitioned to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel, with ride-on mowers transitioning in the coming weeks.”

Measures are also being taken to try and minimise energy use within private properties in Scarborough with a scheme “set to deliver 113 measures to improve local properties as part of Scarborough’s £980,000 allocation” of a wider North Yorkshire County Council programme.