Scarborough Hotel applies to council to host live music performances throughout year

The Delmont Hotel on Blenheim Terrace, Queens Parade, has applied to vary its current licence to allow for recorded music to be played until 9pm and to increase the licensable area of the bar.

The application also asks that live music be allowed to be played outdoors “no more than 12 times a year for a maximum of 2 hours at any one” from midday until 8pm at the latest.

The Delmont Hotel is also seeking to relocate the bar, according to the submission made by Harold & Joy Scott on behalf of the establishment.

The Delmont Hotel, Scarborough picture: Google images

Representations on the proposed changes are currently open and those seeking to make their views heard can contact the council in writing either by post or online.

Online submissions should be sent via email to [email protected] no later than July 12 and ought to state the grounds for the representation.

In January this year the Delmont Hotel also sought planning permission from Scarborough Council to build a raised decking area to the front of the hotel, including a ramp and disabled access to a new door.

However, the council said that the proposed development as submitted was not entirely acceptable.