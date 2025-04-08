Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough man has denied a charge of murder when he appeared in court today (April 8).

Corrie Davies, 26, of Victoria Park Avenue, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today and issued a not guilty plea to a charge of murdering 24-year-old James Roberts.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing on April 25.

Mr Roberts suffered fatal injuries following an incident at Scarborough’s Silver Street just before 1.45am on Saturday March 8, and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.