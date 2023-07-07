Scarborough pharmacy set to be refurbished and partially converted into residential flats

The pharmacy, located at 8 North Marine Road, will be refurbished and brought back into use while the three storeys above the retail unit will be converted into flats.

A design statement submitted on behalf of the applicant, David Lestner, said that the plan would include “some internal remodelling to accommodate a new pharmacy at ground floor and basement level, with three one-bedroom flats to be created at first, second and third floor levels”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site lies within a mixture of commercial and residential accommodation in an area “predominantly characterised by large terraced buildings that have been converted into residential units”.

The pharmacy at 8 North Marine Road, Scarborough, will be partially converted into flats

Submitted documents state that the ground and basement levels, which Lloyds Pharmacy had occupied until recently, will be retained as a pharmacy but “remodelled to provide the accommodation required by the new owner, The Pharmacy Group”.

“This will include better provision of retail accommodation, consulting rooms, storage and staff accommodation” at the property which “has been poorly maintained over the years,” according to the document.

During the consultation process, no objections were lodged by the Highway Authority or the council’s environmental services team, and no responses were received from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by the planning authority said that the upper floors, which were previously used as offices, were “unsuitable for modern employment standards” due to the “deteriorated condition of the property”.

However, although the authority noted that the flats “fall slightly below the space standards” set out by Government guidance, it had taken a “pragmatic approach” and supported the conversion.

It said the flats would benefit from “traditional proportions resulting in large window openings allowing good ventilation and light into those flats, along with a consistent layout”.

It was also noted that “owing to the constraints of the site”, bin storage could not be accommodated within the building curtilage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report concluded that the development would result in “a satisfactory level of amenity for the potential occupants” and would not negatively impact surrounding residential amenities.