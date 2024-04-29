Scarborough pre-school given highest Ofsted rating less than year after inspection which ‘reduced staff to tears’

Hayley's Little Munchkins on Dean Road, Scarborough. Google Maps

Last year, staff at Hayley’s Little Munchkins criticised Ofsted for an inspection that they said was “unprofessional” and “reduced staff to tears” as well as leaving it with the second lowest rating, just above ‘inadequate’.

But the pre-school on Dean Road has since been given an ‘outstanding’ rating in all categories following a new inspection in March.

Ofsted said that the children, who arrive happily and settle quickly to their day, are known well by the staff who have high expectations for their behaviour and “carefully explain how to keep themselves safe”.

There is a “shared love of reading” and children make “exceptional progress” in their learning and “develop high levels of concentration and are critical thinkers”.

Inspectors also praised the “excellent” SEND provision and said that the special educational needs co-ordinator worked with staff to “ensure any gaps in children’s learning were quickly identified”.

Since the last inspection, the management team has also made significant improvements in the setting, according to a report.

It states that there is “exceptional support for staff” which prioritises well-being through regular supervision sessions to discuss personal and professional development.

The safeguarding arrangements were described as effective and there were no recommendations in the report on areas for improvement.

Last year, the director of the preschool told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the previous “unannounced” inspection had been carried out during the Easter break when “there were only six children in the setting”.

Despite criticism at the time, Ofsted maintained that “the inspection was conducted sensitively and professionally”.

Currently, 45 children between the ages of two and four attend the preschool which is open from Monday to Friday.