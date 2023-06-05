Scarborough Railway Station to receive upgraded ticket machines following approval of plans

Scarborough’s Grade-II listed Central Railway Station will see the removal of the existing ticket vending machine and the installation of two new ticket machines which will be placed on a reinforced concrete slab.

The proposal will upgrade existing facilities to be more suitable for “modern communication for the benefit of the station’s passengers”, and is a typical development considering the nature of the use, according to the council.

The proposal will not permanently alter any of the original fabric of the building, or obscure any features of significant interest concerning the listed building.

Scarborough Railway Station.

The listing in the Historic England register notes that the station is a mid-19th Century building characteristic of Victorian seaside railway architecture, constructed with ashlar stone with a timber-clad cast iron roof.

There were no responses to the consultation exercise and no public comments were received.

The local planning authority granted listed building consent to the scheme as it “considered that the special interest of the Grade-II listed building would be preserved”.

The plan was approved on Tuesday, May 30, subject to conditions that the works are carried out “in strict accordance” with the submitted plans.

North Yorkshire Council is currently progressing its £6.6m ‘station gateway’ redevelopment of the station area which aims to make it more pedestrian-friendly and improve accessibility.

Chris Brooks, chairman of Station Taxis, has said he is “furious” at the council’s plan to move the taxi rank to the rear of the railway station as part of the redevelopment.

The redevelopment of the area is set to include new landscaping and planting alongside “street furniture” to provide various seating options, as well as providing barriers to restrict vehicular access.