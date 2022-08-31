Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Red Scar Lane are concerned over planning of a new housing development within the area; front Marie Freeman and Fiona Mullane with residents.

The land, which is currently used for agricultural purposes, covers an area of 54.5 acres.

Fiona Mullane, who lives in Newby, said: “It is, in my opinion, land which is completely unsuitable for housing in view of its proximity to the border with the National Park where the views will be detrimentally affected, its topography and infrastructure problems.

“There are many people who are extremely concerned about it and I feel that it will affect not just the immediate neighbours but also many users of the National Park, Throxenby Mere, Raincliffe Woods and even residents as far away as the town centre as this piece of land can be seen from the Castle!”

Scarborough Council are currently in the process of reviewing the Borough’s Local Plan and have put out a 'Call for Sites' whereby landowners, site promoters and developers can submit sites for inclusion in the Local Plan.

When sites are submitted, members of the public are then invited to comment on those put forward for consideration.

Mrs Mullane, who is a notary public, said: “There is no infrastructure and the roads are completely inappropriate.

“Certainly there is subsidence around the hillside and problems with flooding.

“There are lots of really good reasons it is not an appropriate site on which to build housing.

“There is too much land being allocated for development on this side of Scarborough without the infrastructure to support it.

“People come here because it’s lovely and they won’t come if they build a massive housing estate.”

Councillor Subash Sharma, representative for the Newby Ward, is a member of the planning committee and therefore unable to comment.

Cllr Sharma said: “I have told those with concerns that if they have any objections, they should put them in, but they should ensure that there is a planning basis to them.”

Those who would like to know more about the submission and to see a map of the area covered by the proposal can visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/localplanreview where comments may be submitted via the online portal.