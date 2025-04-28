Scarborough residents set to elect a new town council – this is what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Scarborough residents go to the polls to elect a new town council, this is what you need to know about voting, when the results are declared, and what it means for the town.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of planning, consultations, disagreement, and discussion, residents in Scarborough are set to have local representation in the form of a new town council.

Elections will be held this week in Scarborough and Harrogate, the only unparished areas in the county, following the creation of North Yorkshire Council in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new town council aims to offer more power to local communities and can take responsibility for issues including Christmas lights and public toilets, and those elected will act as a bridge between the public and North Yorkshire Council, voicing community concerns and advocating for residents’ needs.

Polling station sign. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

The role of town councillors is unpaid and their work will be supported by a town clerk and other officers.

There are 49 candidates standing for election to the 15-seat Scarborough Town Council on polling day on Thursday, May 1.

The five wards – Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands – will elect three town councillors to represent each area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full details of candidates running for election, as well as polling stations for each ward, can be found on North Yorkshire Council’s website: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2025-04/Statement%20of%20Persons%20Nominated%20-%20Scarborough%20Wards%202025.pdf.

For its first year, Scarborough Town Council’s budget has been set at £384,000, meaning a Band D household is set to pay a charge of £28.88.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 1, from 7am to 10pm and residents voting in person will need to bring photo ID.

The vote count for Scarborough Town Council will take place on Friday, May 2 and results are expected to be announced in the early afternoon.

Elections will be held again in 2027 for a four-year term, in order to align with elections for North Yorkshire Council and all other parish councils.