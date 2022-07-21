The club’s application for the new lighting, submitted in February this year, arose from increasing numbers of players, according to the club.

The approximately £140,000 project includes the putting up of the new floodlights as well as refitting the existing lights with the “latest” LED technology.

The club is hoping to recoup the cost of the upgrades with grants and donations.

Plans for Scarborough Rugby Club floodlights.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the club’s chief executive, Graeme Young, said he was “very pleased that the planning application has been approved”.

“The need for additional floodlit pitches arose due to the huge increase in playing numbers at the club," he said.

“This is largely due to rapid expansion of women’s and girls’ rugby and the continued growth of all mini and junior rugby."

Mr Young said the number of teams that wanted to train under floodlights had exceeded the current capacity of floodlit pitches and that the additional lights would “resolve that problem”.

He added: “As well as the additional floodlighting, we will be upgrading the existing lamps to the latest LED technology.

"The combined investment of the two projects will be around £140,000.

“The Board of Directors is currently fundraising and seeking grants and donations to meet the cost. “

Scarborough Council approved the application subject to conditions on the use of the lights.