Scarborough seaside café and lounge applies for outdoor seating licence
Loungers UK Ltd has applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to place seating outside the Marisco Lounge in Scarborough.
The café and bar is located at 11-12 Sandside in Scarborough near the West Pier Harbour and around 290 metres east of Scarborough town centre.
Documents submitted to the council state that the outdoor seating at the front of the premises would be “for the serving of food and drink”.
The number of tables or covers that would be located outside the café has not been specified in the documents.
The applicant, Loungers, has more than 200 sites across England and Wales that are “principally located in secondary suburban high streets and small town centres”, according to its website.
The Marisco Lounge is described on the website as “an informal, neighbourhood café and bar in the heart of Scarborough where you can enjoy a long lazy breakfast, brunch and lunch, or relaxed dinner.”
Representations regarding the application, which was submitted last week, can be made until Wednesday, September 13.
Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding the application can do so by writing to the council’s licensing authority at [email protected].